Virtual learning could have positive or negative impact on student-athletes

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eighteen thousand Richmond County students will be learning from home this year, creating new challenges for student athletes.

For starters: those students will no longer be on campus all day. If those student athletes aren't already at school, there's a few obvious challenges about getting them to school just for practice. At Richmond Academy, the majority of players have still opted for in-person instruction, but there are still some who will be virtual. Musketeers head coach Lyle Burns knows there could be issues, but also is confident in his players ability to step up as teammates.

"There could be that situation where somebody gets stuck or somebody just can't get a ride that day or the schedule changes," said Burns. "We've been really lucky that a lot of our players help each other out and get them to practice, that kind of thing,"

Learning from home could also have advantages. Fewer distraction in a classroom environment could allow student-athletes to avoid distractions that could cause them to miss practice. Students in Richmond County don’t begin classes until September 8th, so there’s still no established correlation between classes and virtual learning yet.

Richmond Academy opens their season at home against Lakeside on September 4th. Burns and other members of his coaching staff spent the spring and summer touching up the Musketeer’s stadium, including fresh paint and other beautification for fans that could be allowed to attend games.

