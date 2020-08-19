Advertisement

Virginia woman arrested here in boyfriend’s murder

Leslie Raquel Hackler
Leslie Raquel Hackler
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Virginia woman accused in the murder of her boyfriend has been arrested in Richmond County, according to authorities.

The suspect, Leslie Raquel Hackler, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records that give her status as “safekeeping” for other authorities. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that she was a suspect in the Virginia case.

This is Leslie Raquel Hackler's Richmond County jail booking photo.
This is Leslie Raquel Hackler's Richmond County jail booking photo.

According to news reports from Tazewell County, Va., she’s facing a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

The victim was boyfriend, David Allen Hayes, 45, according to news reports, and his body was found in July.

Hackler’s sons Justin Michael Hackler and Joshua Mitchell Hackler, both in their 20s, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to news reports. She had remained at large until this week.

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.

