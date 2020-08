AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch confirms multiple accidents have left I-520 eastbound, near exit 3, backed up in traffic.

It is reported that one car has flipped over in the series of accidents.

It’s advised that motorists avoid the area or travel westbound on I-520 if possible.

We will continue to provide updates.

