Students return to USC Aiken ahead of start of classes Thursday

Caption
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students and employees at the University of South Carolina Aiken will return to campus Thursday for the start of fall classes.

This year, students can expect smaller class sizes, more classroom cleanings and a mask requirement.

Similar to Augusta University, USC Aiken’s instruction will be a mixture of in-person and online learning. As of right now, students will return home during Thanksgiving break and complete the rest of the semester virtually.

New and returning students have been moving into the housing complex during a four-day process this week.

MORE | AU Health finds an old-school way to help struggling COVID-19 staff

“We are thoroughly excited to have our residential students back on campus,” said Kevin Kerr, director of university housing.

“The move-in process has gone well over the past few days, and we are looking forward to hosting our socially distanced Week of Welcome events.”

Kerr and his staff adjusted the traditional move-in process just a bit to accommodate the university's COVID-19 mitigation plan and ensure a healthy approach to students' return to campus.

He and the team of staff and students who assisted residents bring their items into their living quarters say there's now a new energy level in the housing complex.

“It truly is great to have students back on campus and in the residence halls,” Kerr said. “It was lonely here without them.”

