Advertisement

Riverbanks Zoo welcomes two rhinos to brand new habitat

Two southern white rhinoceros have a new home at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia.
Two southern white rhinoceros have a new home at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia.(Riverbanks Zoo)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two southern white rhinoceros have a new home at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia.

The females, 8-year-old Kande and 2-year-old Winnifred, arrived in late June from other zoos and have been getting used to their new home and to each other.

Now, Riverbanks Zoo visitors can see the rhinos in their habitat.

“Learning a new environment is a delicate process for animals as well as their zookeepers, and we always move at the animal’s pace,” said John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “For the next several days, our visitors might occasionally see Kande and Winnifred on the rhino yard for brief periods until the two have fully acclimated to their new surroundings.”

It’s been more than 30 years since the zoo had southern white rhinos.

The females will soon be joined by a male rhino, Bill, who is 15 years old, zoo officials said. Bill will come from the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York sometime this fall.

Kande, Winnifred and Bill will form a family group as part of the survival plan for the species.

Southern white rhinos are threatened, especially by illegal hunting. There is a high demand for rhino horn for commercial and medical use, zoo officials said.

White Rhino Facts

  • second largest land mammal (behind elephants)
  • can weigh up to 6,000 lbs and measure up to 6-feet tall
  • able to run upwards of 30 mph
  • can live to 40 years old
  • herbivores who mainly eat grasses
  • about 18,000 left in the wild
  • the most social of the rhino species

While there are about 18,000 southern white rhinos left in the wild, northern white rhinos are extinct because of poaching, according to the International Rhino Foundation.

Riverbanks Zoo officials say just visiting the zoo can help conservation efforts for these animals and others who need help.

Guests who want to see the rhinos will enjoy a brand new exhibit with an elevated pavilion where they can experience the animals up-close.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must get a ticket with a timed entry. For more info, click or tap here.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Artist’s secret to James Brown mural in downtown Augusta: ‘Keep it funky'

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
If you’ve been around downtown Augusta lately, you’ve seen the new mural dedicated to the Godfather of Soul. Now meet the man behind it.

News

Learn about the James Brown mural and the man behind it

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Cole Phail, the artist creating the James Brown mural in downtown Augusta, is clearly in his element when he picks up a paintbrush.

News

AU could open ‘post-COVID’ clinic for those dealing with issues after virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Issues for those who have already won the battle against COVID-19 are prevalent enough that Augusta University Health could soon open what they’re calling a “post-COVID” clinic.

News

Someone shot at this Augusta house twice in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
It wasn't a good morning for this house in the 1900 block of Higdon Street, which became shooters' target twice.

Latest News

News

Rehab center for first responders is neither approved nor denied

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's an update on what's happened to plans for Valor Station, which has been fiercely fought by neighbors.

News

MISSING: A 72-year-old man hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 72-year-old Richmond County man has been missing for 13 days, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help locate him.

News

Burke County school district won’t distribute produce through federal program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Burke County Public Schools will not be distributing fresh produce from a federal program, the district said.

Sports

Georgia stadium capacity, ticket plan announced

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Georgia 2020 football ticket plan, which reflects a Sanford Stadium capacity of 20-25%, was announced Wednesday by the UGA Athletic Association in documents sent to season ticket holders.

News

Students return to USC Aiken ahead of start of classes Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The University of South Carolina Aiken welcomed new and returning students to the housing complex during a four-day move-in process.

News

Students move in at USC Aiken

Updated: 5 hours ago
Students this week have been moving in at the University of South Carolina Aiken ahead of the start of classes.