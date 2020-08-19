Riverbanks Zoo welcomes two rhinos to brand new habitat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two southern white rhinoceros have a new home at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia.

The females, 8-year-old Kande and 2-year-old Winnifred, arrived in late June from other zoos and have been getting used to their new home and to each other.

Now, Riverbanks Zoo visitors can see the rhinos in their habitat.

“Learning a new environment is a delicate process for animals as well as their zookeepers, and we always move at the animal’s pace,” said John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “For the next several days, our visitors might occasionally see Kande and Winnifred on the rhino yard for brief periods until the two have fully acclimated to their new surroundings.”

It’s been more than 30 years since the zoo had southern white rhinos.

The females will soon be joined by a male rhino, Bill, who is 15 years old, zoo officials said. Bill will come from the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York sometime this fall.

Kande, Winnifred and Bill will form a family group as part of the survival plan for the species.

Southern white rhinos are threatened, especially by illegal hunting. There is a high demand for rhino horn for commercial and medical use, zoo officials said.

White Rhino Facts

second largest land mammal (behind elephants)

can weigh up to 6,000 lbs and measure up to 6-feet tall

able to run upwards of 30 mph

can live to 40 years old

herbivores who mainly eat grasses

about 18,000 left in the wild

the most social of the rhino species

While there are about 18,000 southern white rhinos left in the wild, northern white rhinos are extinct because of poaching, according to the International Rhino Foundation.

Riverbanks Zoo officials say just visiting the zoo can help conservation efforts for these animals and others who need help.

Guests who want to see the rhinos will enjoy a brand new exhibit with an elevated pavilion where they can experience the animals up-close.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must get a ticket with a timed entry. For more info, click or tap here .

