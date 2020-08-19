Advertisement

Restaurants feel the heat as COVID causes more Augusta events to cancel

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cancellation of two major events in our area, the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects are still continuing to take a toll on local restaurants.

First, the Masters was postponed -- now no patrons will be allowed in the Augusta National Golf Club. Now the IRONMAN competition is the latest to fall victim to pandemic cancelations.

“It’s been difficult because we’ve just had to adapt to every day. Every day is different, so we’re just going by on a day to day basis,” Havird Usry, owner of three local Augusta restaurants, said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, 21,630 people had jobs in food service-related industries in Augusta.

But the cancellation of big events has left quite a few restaurants in a tough spot.

“Obviously you’ve seen the cancellation of IRONMAN, Masters, Westobou, those large events are a big part of our catering business and also bring a lot of people, downtown to our restaurants, so it’s a significant loss,” Usry said.

And just how big of a loss?

“So far, I imagine that you know it’s well into the six figures as far as the impact on our business,” Usry said.

That hits some places even harder.

Dominic Simmons owns Toaste of Augusta on Broad Street. On Sunday, he had to close his doors.

“During the five months, I fought for it because you know, because I put a lot into it,” Simmons said. “It’s only so much you can do when you don’t have financial backing.”

Simmons is looking at other locations to reopen, and Usry is expecting a $5,000 small business loan grant from the city.

The city has already awarded grant money to 46 businesses. So much uncertainty, but both are looking ahead for what's to come.

“Just get out and try to support because we’re feeling it right now and we just want to feel and do what makes us happy and make sure people get fed,” Usry said.

The Augusta Small Business Loan Program Committee is still reviewing applications. They expect round four selections to be finalized by Monday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta veterans hospital holding virtual hiring event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses during a virtual hiring event through Sunday.

News

Walmart extends operating hours at nearly all stores in CSRA

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Walmart is extending its store hours in most of its locations, with all but one of its stores in the CSRA now open until 10 p.m.

Business

S.C. jobless claims hit low for pandemic but stay far above normal

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By Patrick Phillips
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the state reached a new milestone, with less than 6,000 first unemployment claims being filed last week.

News

A Masters without guests: What it means for all of us

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The Masters is the keystone of the local economy, so a patronless tournament will have impacts from the economy to health to schools.

Latest News

Business

Local film producer explains how his business is feeling financial pain from pandemic

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
“We are not just going to take $100,000 and light it on fire,” says local film producer Mark Crump, who's confronting the budgetary setbacks of the coronavirus crisis.

Business

Iconic cup plant in Augusta is purchased for $4 million

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
There are new owners of an Augusta plant with a well-recognized giant large white cup at its front

News

Augusta travel industry struggles to regain footing in pandemic

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By William Rioux
Whether the trips are for business, vacations with the family, or even historical reenactments, COVID-19 is stopping a lot of travel plans. And nowhere is that impact felt more than the travel business.

News

COVID-19 spike spurs Disney World to trim park hours

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The magic is back at Walt Disney World, but for fewer hours a day.

News

UPS reportedly planning $3-4 surcharges for holiday shipping

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Be prepared to pay more for UPS shipping this holiday season.

News

Local woman launches thriving eatery with $10 and a dash of laughter

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Aerisolis Hermandez realized her true gift was cooking and she wanted to bring something new to the Augusta area, so she opened The Crazy Empanada.