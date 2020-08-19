Restaurants feel the heat as COVID causes more Augusta events to cancel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cancellation of two major events in our area, the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects are still continuing to take a toll on local restaurants.

First, the Masters was postponed -- now no patrons will be allowed in the Augusta National Golf Club. Now the IRONMAN competition is the latest to fall victim to pandemic cancelations.

“It’s been difficult because we’ve just had to adapt to every day. Every day is different, so we’re just going by on a day to day basis,” Havird Usry, owner of three local Augusta restaurants, said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, 21,630 people had jobs in food service-related industries in Augusta.

But the cancellation of big events has left quite a few restaurants in a tough spot.

“Obviously you’ve seen the cancellation of IRONMAN, Masters, Westobou, those large events are a big part of our catering business and also bring a lot of people, downtown to our restaurants, so it’s a significant loss,” Usry said.

And just how big of a loss?

“So far, I imagine that you know it’s well into the six figures as far as the impact on our business,” Usry said.

That hits some places even harder.

Dominic Simmons owns Toaste of Augusta on Broad Street. On Sunday, he had to close his doors.

“During the five months, I fought for it because you know, because I put a lot into it,” Simmons said. “It’s only so much you can do when you don’t have financial backing.”

Simmons is looking at other locations to reopen, and Usry is expecting a $5,000 small business loan grant from the city.

The city has already awarded grant money to 46 businesses. So much uncertainty, but both are looking ahead for what's to come.

“Just get out and try to support because we’re feeling it right now and we just want to feel and do what makes us happy and make sure people get fed,” Usry said.

The Augusta Small Business Loan Program Committee is still reviewing applications. They expect round four selections to be finalized by Monday.

