Pressure is on for Richmond County as the first day of school grows near

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As positive COVID-19 numbers grow and the school start date approaches, the clock is ticking for Richmond County to finalize their decisions on face-to-face versus virtual learning.

“I can assure you that Dr. Bradshaw and his staff have worked around the clock. They’ve had to pivot on a minute’s notice as the data has changed,” Jimmy Atkins, education board president, said.

At tonight's board meeting, Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw recommended for the broad to vote September 1 on a final decision on face-to-face learning.

“I want you to see the arrow that I see is pointing that Richmond County is in the red.”

Right now- the county’s positivity rate for COVID-19 is 17. 5 percent. The Infectious Disease Society of America says 5 percent or less is needed to be considered safe. It’s based on this that Bradshaw is considering other options.

“If we follow the Georgia path to re-open schools document for COVID-19, which indicates if we’re in a high level, it recommends remote learning,” he said. “While I understand that 35 percent of our parents selected face to face as a family preference, which is equivalent to about 8-10,000 students entering our buildings. While 8-10,000 students are far less than 30,000, it’s still more than zero if we decide to wait.”

As of right now, the goal is still to return face to face on September 8. But alternative start dates are September 21 for grades K through 5 and September 23 for grades 6 through 12.

“Some folks consider, that kicking the can down the road. I can’t imagine that being a term when it comes to the safety of our students,” Bradshaw said.

Big decisions ahead during a time of so much uncertainty.

Latest updates from the Richmond County Board of Education:

6,500 laptops and devices have been issued thus far.

All schools will have Wifi connectivity devices and 14 buses will have WiFi transmitters.

The what if’s?: If all students are moved to virtual learning, Face-2-Face teachers will keep their same students, and instructional materials will be given through a 2-week downloadable window. Meaning parents will only need access to WiFi to download assignments, and then to submit at the end of the window. Teachers will be available for questions or concerns. Teachers will make “mobile-friendly” activities when possible that can be done on a cell phone.

Each school will have a designated a COVID-19 point of contact staff member who is responsible for assisting the nurse with tracking cases and return windows for those under mandatory quarantine.

Employee Positive Test numbers: 71 positive cases, 11 pending results, 2 deaths.

Ideally, they want to see a 7-day decrease in case numbers for re-opening--instead, they are seeing 7-day increases. Because of this, and the fact that Richmond County is in the “Red” risk category, Superintendent Bradshaw has recommended the board vote on a final face-to-face start date decision on September 1st.

