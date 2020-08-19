MISSING: A 72-year-old man hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 72-year-old Richmond County man has been missing for 13 days, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help locate him.

Jack Witt was last spotted on Aug. 6, 2020 at around 8 a.m. on his purple mountain bike on Edgar Street.

Witt was wearing a blue or gray in color polo type shirt with blue or gray pants and white sneakers.

Officials are concerned because Witt has diminished mental capacity, a heart condition, and an injured left knee.

If you have any information on Witt please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

