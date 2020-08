AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet today to certify results from the Aug. 11 primary runoff.

The public is invited to attend but seating will be limited.

The meeting will get started at 6 p.m. at the board’s warehouse at 2029 Lumpkin Road in Augusta.

