Kemp and other Ga. officials to discuss efforts to fight human trafficking

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp today is set to give an update on the state's efforts to fight human trafficking.

He'll be joined by other state officials like Attorney General Chris Carr and Geirgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. They're expected to speak from the state Capitol starting at 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, Kemp also made an announcement regarding the CARES Act: The first round of money set aside will go toward education.

The funding will support broadband extension, mental health services and workforce training in classrooms from kindergarten through 12th grade to the university level.

Kemp says he will allocate more than $65 million of the $105 million he controls.

Of that money, at least $17 million will subsidize daytime supervision for students whose school systems are providing all-virtual instruction.

Families with incomes of 85 percent or below of the statewide median would be eligible for subsidized slots, if parents are working or attending college or job training.

The Associated Press contributed to this report