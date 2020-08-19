Thomson gun-cleaning accident blamed in death

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson police say a woman died Tuesday night after being shot in the leg during what was described as a gun-cleaning accident.

The victim was identified as Michelle Ansley, 40, according to McDuffie County Assistant Coroner Paul Johnson.

Officers with the Thomson Police Department and rescue crews McDuffie County Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Thomas Avenue after getting a report around 6 p.m. of a person suffering a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to her leg, police reported.

A 41-year-old man told authorities he had been cleaning his gun when it accidentally fired, according to police.

Rescue crews rendered emergency medical aid to the victim and took her to Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

She was pronounced dead at 6:59 p.m. at the hospital, Johnson said.

The Thomson Police Department’s criminal investigation division is working on the case. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-597-7338.

