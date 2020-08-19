Georgians are most likely to be exposed to coronavirus, studies find

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New studies show you're more likely be exposed to coronavirus in the Peach State than anywhere else in the country.

Two models from Harvard and Georgia Tech universities cite Georgia as the “most likely” state where someone may be exposed to the virus.

According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the Peach State now leads the country in positive cases, with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people.

Experts list Hancock County as a spot where medical resources are close to being overwhelmed. Other locations considered at a “tipping point” include Gilmer, Newton, Cherokee, Clayton, Bartow, Polk and Gwinnett counties.

For a counties considered to be at an accelerated spread, stay-at-home orders and rigorous testing are advised. That list includes Fulton, Cobb , Dekalb, Forsyth and Paulding counties.

