Georgia stadium capacity, ticket plan announced

ATHENS --- The University of Georgia 2020 football ticket plan, which reflects a Sanford Stadium capacity of 20-25%, was announced Wednesday by the UGA Athletic Association in documents sent to season ticket holders.

Key points in the documents include:

-- Top priority is maintaining safe and healthy campus atmosphere.

-- Provide as many season ticket holders as possible the opportunity to attend, at minimum, one of the four home games.

--Specifics of the ticket distribution plan.

--Donors who have to opt out for this year, will not be

penalized and will keep their seat location for 2021.

-- Away game tickets will not be available except for the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.

Following is detailed information on the ticketing plan as well as answers to the most frequently asked questions in the FAQ link.

2020 UGA Football Modified Ticket Allocation Process

The 2020 football season has been altered to a 10-game conference-only schedule including 4 home games vs Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt operating at a reduced capacity for each game. As a result, we are offering single game tickets to provide as many opportunities to current Hartman Fund donors who are season ticket holders, the ability to enjoy Georgia Football home games this fall.

Should you decide to not attend games this fall, your status as a season ticket holder will remain unchanged, and there will be an opportunity for refunds on previously paid Hartman Fund contributions, season tickets, and/or seatback purchases. You will be eligible to renew your previously established season ticket locations for the 2021 season regardless of your ticket buying decision for the modified 2020 season.

Single tickets will cost $150/ticket per-game. This includes a $75 ticket price and a $75 contribution requirement. These costs will be deducted from any previously paid 2020 football season ticket payments and Hartman Fund contributions. All tickets allocated will include a seatback on each seat to help facilitate social distancing and enhance the experience for all attendees. All tickets will be delivered via mobile delivery. Ticket holders will be required to download their ticket(s) onto their smartphone for scanned entry on gameday. Masks will be required to be worn when entering Sanford Stadium and while moving throughout the concourse.

The number of games in which you are eligible to qualify for will be based on your 2020 Hartman Fund annual giving level and/or involvement in the Magill Society. All donors who opt-in will be prompted to fill out an application to request a 4-ticket block to each and every game they would want to attend. In order to maximize capacity, the socially distanced model only allots for blocks of 4 seats. All 4 seats must be purchased by the same account.

Upon completion of the individual game ticket application process, the UGA Ticket Office will be allocating tickets to each individual game based on cumulative TGBC priority points and availability. Ticket allocations for the 2020 modified football season will differ from one's existing seat location, and are subject to change on a game-by-game basis based on demand, priority and availability. Seat allocations will be socially distanced throughout Sanford Stadium in the 100, 200, 300 and 600 levels. Requesting tickets does not guarantee assignment.

UGAAA will provide refund opportunities for 2020 Hartman Fund contributions, football season tickets and/or seatback costs before the end of the calendar year. You will have the ability to convert any of these balances to a charitable contribution benefiting the COVID-19 UGA Athletics Fund. In return, you will receive triple priority points (3 priority points per $1 converted) and a gift receipt for tax filing purposes. Any refunded Hartman Fund contributions will be deducted from your cumulative TGBC priority point total.

Season ticket payments and/or Hartman Fund contributions are not eligible to be rolled over to the 2021 season. For more information about the modified season and ticket request process, visit our FAQ page here.

We ask that you please indicate your intentions for the 2020 Georgia Football home season below no later than Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 @ 5pm. Those who opt-in will be prompted to login to your online account to submit your individual game ticket requests, whereas those who wish to opt-out will be directed to an online form to indicate how you’d like to handle your previously paid season ticket payments, Hartman Fund contributions, and/or seatback purchases.

If a response is not received by August 26th you will automatically be opted-out of the single game ticket request process, and contacted at a later date about your account balance. Should you have any questions or need assistance completing your request, please call (706) 542-1231 or email gatickets@sports.uga.edu.

