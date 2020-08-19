Advertisement

Georgia reopens grants for absentee ballot drop boxes

By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is reopening grants for absentee ballot drop boxes.

That means counties can apply for up to $3,000 to offset up to 75 percent of the cost of purchasing and installing the drop box. The application window is open now through Sept. 15.

Drop boxes in Richmond County have been in place since the June 9 primary.

County officials say they will open them up around the start of October for the general election.

MORE | Key deadlines and links for Ga., S.C. voters ahead of the election

According to state rules, absentee ballot drop boxes must be video monitored continuously and have adequate lighting. The video recording must be retained by county registrars until either 30 days after the final certification of the election or the conclusion of any election on the ballot in the county, whichever is later.

The boxes must be on county or municipal government property that is generally accessible to the public. The absentee ballot boxes must be securely fixed to the ground, be strong enough to withstand vandalism or bad weather, and must be constructed to prevent the tampering or removal of ballots.

“Georgia has successfully maintained several ways for voters to access the ballot throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Our first round of grants resulted in the installation of 144 absentee boxes, providing a safe and secure way for Georgians to vote by absentee ballot. I encourage every county to take advantage of the grant program and install a drop box ahead of the November elections.”

