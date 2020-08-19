Neighbors get no clear answer in fight against first responder rehab center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fiercely fought by neighbors, plans for the nation’s first rehabilitation center for first responders could go back to the drawing board.

On Tuesday, Augusta commissioners split on whether the Valor Station rehab center should go in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

The vote to approve failed in a 5-4 vote, with one commissioner deciding not to vote.

There weren’t enough votes to approve or decline, so no decision was made.

This means the yearslong standoff between Green Meadows neighbors and the Hale Foundation could go before commissioners again in the future.

The issue came to a head before Tuesday’s vote, with first responders gathering Saturday in support of the center and the Green Meadows community holding a neighborhood rally Monday.

The Hale Foundation had made changes to the original plan. The latest tweak was an alternate entrance so those going to the rehab center wouldn’t pass through the neighborhood.

But neighbors said that wasn’t enough.

Neighbors say the bottom line is they feel their residential area is no place for a rehab center.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.