Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms will be possible through this evening, but they don’t look too widespread, so no need to cancel outdoor plans. Any storms that form should be ending by midnight. The rest of the overnight should remain dry with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Patchy dense fog will be possible early Thursday, so be careful on your morning commute.

Isolated severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and flooding rains are the main hazards we are monitoring with storms Thursday. (WRDW)

Patchy dense fog could linger a little after sunrise Thursday. An upper level trough over the region coupled with a very energetic and unstable air mass will allow for scattered storms to form Thursday afternoon and last through Thursday night. Some storms could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday, which means isolated severe weather is possible, but any severe weather that does form should be limited in coverage and duration. Strong wind gusts will be the main severe weather hazard with storms Thursday. Downpours over certain areas could trigger a few flood alerts across the area as well. The Weather Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding conditions throughout the day Thursday and into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday are expected to be slightly cooler and stay in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Isolated flood alerts are possible Thursday into Thursday night. Clean out those gutters and storm drains! (WRDW)

Highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s again Friday and Saturday. Storm coverage both days is expected to be scattered in the afternoon and evening. The Weather Prediction Center has the CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding again on Friday through Friday night.

Highs look to climb back to the 90s by Sunday into next week. At least a few isolated storms will remain possible Sunday into early next week.

