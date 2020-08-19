Columbia County details COVID cases in school district

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is updating parents of students in the district when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Unveiled last week, the district says they’ll be updating how many student and staff cases are at each school through a website. That website will be updated each Friday with new data.

As of last week’s numbers, seven elementary schools, six middle schools, and all five district high schools have confirmed cases of the virus via students or staff members.

Baker Place Elementary

Cedar Ridge Elementary

Euchee Creek Elementary

Evans Elementary

Lewiston Elementary

River Ridge Elementary

Westmont Elementary

Columbia Middle

Evans Middle

Greenbrier Middle

Harlem Middle

Riverside Middle

Stallings Island Middle

Evans High

Greenbrier High

Grovetown High

Harlem High

Lakeside High

In total, district officials say 31 students and 21 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district reopened its doors to staff and students on Aug. 3, 2020.

