Columbia County details COVID cases in school district

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is updating parents of students in the district when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Unveiled last week, the district says they’ll be updating how many student and staff cases are at each school through a website. That website will be updated each Friday with new data.

As of last week’s numbers, seven elementary schools, six middle schools, and all five district high schools have confirmed cases of the virus via students or staff members.

  • Baker Place Elementary
  • Cedar Ridge Elementary
  • Euchee Creek Elementary
  • Evans Elementary
  • Lewiston Elementary
  • River Ridge Elementary
  • Westmont Elementary
  • Columbia Middle
  • Evans Middle
  • Greenbrier Middle
  • Harlem Middle
  • Riverside Middle
  • Stallings Island Middle
  • Evans High
  • Greenbrier High
  • Grovetown High
  • Harlem High
  • Lakeside High

In total, district officials say 31 students and 21 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district reopened its doors to staff and students on Aug. 3, 2020.

