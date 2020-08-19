Child dies after being pulled from water in GA park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the water at Daffin Park, according to the Savannah Police Department.

A public information officer said the police department was called to Daffin Park at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday for a possible drowning.

A child was pulled from the water and was taken to the hospital with serious conditions at the time.

Police confirmed Tuesday evening that the child had died.

