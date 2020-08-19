Advertisement

Child dies after being pulled from water in GA park

A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the water at Daffin Park, according to the Savannah Police Department.
A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the water at Daffin Park, according to the Savannah Police Department.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the water at Daffin Park, according to the Savannah Police Department.

A public information officer said the police department was called to Daffin Park at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday for a possible drowning.

A child was pulled from the water and was taken to the hospital with serious conditions at the time.

Police confirmed Tuesday evening that the child had died.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia woman arrested here in boyfriend’s murder

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A Virginia woman accused in the murder of her boyfriend has been arrested in Richmond County, according to authorities.

News

Augusta veterans hospital holding virtual hiring event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses during a virtual hiring event through Sunday.

News

Augusta house sprayed with bullets twice this morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Richmond County dispatchers confirmed that authorities are at the scene of an incident where gunshots were fired into a home.

News

Victim identified in fatal Thomson shooting blamed on gun-cleaning accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thomson police say a female died Tuesday night after being shot in the leg during what was described as a gun-cleaning accident.

Latest News

News

Georgians are most likely to be exposed to coronavirus, studies find

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
New studies show you're more likely be exposed to coronavirus in the Peach State than anywhere else in the country.

News

Election updates: Georgia drop boxes, certifying runoff results

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at some of the latest election-related news for Georgia residents.

News

Learn about studies finding Georgians at highest risk for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the Peach State now leads the country in positive cases, with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people.

News

Kemp and other Ga. officials to discuss efforts to fight human trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp today is set to give an update on the state's efforts to fight human trafficking.

News

Meeting set today to certify runoff election results in Richmond County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet today to certify results from the Aug. 11 primary runoff.

News

Neighbors get no clear answer in fight against first responder rehab center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fiercely fought by neighbors, plans for the nation's first rehabilitation center for first responders could go back to the drawing board.