Burke County school district won’t distribute produce through federal program

Farmers to Families
Farmers to Families(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Public Schools will not be distributing fresh produce from a federal program, the district said Wednesday. 

The produce has been part of the Farmers to Families food box program has, according to Amy Nunnally with the district. 

“Unfortunately, we will not have fresh produce boxes to hand out today nor next week” due to cancellation of the program, she wrote in an email.

She said the cancellation does not affect the district’s normal bus and pickup meal distribution.

The program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.

