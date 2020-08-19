‘Be strong and pray’: Family powers through 11-year-old’s COVID-19 battle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “It all started when my chest and my head started hurting.”

Destiny Satterwhite’s COVID battle can be described as if it were a literal fight. After what felt like endless blows, her mom counts the 11-year-old as a champion.

“It was like somebody was punching me in my chest,” Destiny said.

“She’s done been strong through it all. She hasn’t cried. But she’ll jump up, hold her chest, she might scream, but she never cried,” Alfreda Satterwhite, her mom, said.

Now the 6th grader is ready to get back to school and have some sense of normal -- since the last three weeks have been anything but normal.

“It was very hard. Especially when she’s in pain. For her to be in pain and I can’t do nothing about it,” Alfreda said.

Doctors at Augusta University monitored Destiny’s breathing and heartbeat. She underwent EKG screenings, even having to give her a shot to help with all the chest and head pain.

On top of those aggressive symptoms, the young girl lost all taste and smell for the past few weeks. And the Satterwhite family also loss stability with the mother unable to work through all this.

“Having to tell bill collectors, ‘I can’t right now because my daughter has COVID.’ Some people understand, but you got the ones that say that’s mandatory, monthly,” Alfreda said.

But Alfreda says being a mother first is the mandatory job.

In the two-state region, health officials have seen a jump in COVID-19 cases among children. Although, most have mild symptoms, and only a couple hundred children hospitalized across both states.

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows children make up about 20,000 coronavirus positives right now.

In South Carolina, kids account for less than 15 percent, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

But with fewer numbers for children, there are more unknowns. And that’s something that worried this family.

“It’s so much that comes with COVID. You have so many symptoms that -- it’s just scary overall,” Alfreda said.

And for 11-year-old Destiny, there was a lot of fear and pain, a lot of coming and going to the hospital, and leaning on the strength she did not know she had.

“Be strong and pray,” Destiny said.

A trait she likely learned from her mom.

“I got a strong faith. I don’t depend on man; I depend on God. So, prayer got us through this,” Alfreda said.

The Satterwhite family says they are now focused on recovery while doctors use their case to help gather more data on COVID-19′s effect in kids.

