Advertisement

‘Be strong and pray’: Family powers through 11-year-old’s COVID-19 battle

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “It all started when my chest and my head started hurting.”

Destiny Satterwhite’s COVID battle can be described as if it were a literal fight. After what felt like endless blows, her mom counts the 11-year-old as a champion.

“It was like somebody was punching me in my chest,” Destiny said.

“She’s done been strong through it all. She hasn’t cried. But she’ll jump up, hold her chest, she might scream, but she never cried,” Alfreda Satterwhite, her mom, said.

Now the 6th grader is ready to get back to school and have some sense of normal -- since the last three weeks have been anything but normal.

“It was very hard. Especially when she’s in pain. For her to be in pain and I can’t do nothing about it,” Alfreda said.

Doctors at Augusta University monitored Destiny’s breathing and heartbeat. She underwent EKG screenings, even having to give her a shot to help with all the chest and head pain.

On top of those aggressive symptoms, the young girl lost all taste and smell for the past few weeks. And the Satterwhite family also loss stability with the mother unable to work through all this.

“Having to tell bill collectors, ‘I can’t right now because my daughter has COVID.’ Some people understand, but you got the ones that say that’s mandatory, monthly,” Alfreda said.

But Alfreda says being a mother first is the mandatory job.

In the two-state region, health officials have seen a jump in COVID-19 cases among children. Although, most have mild symptoms, and only a couple hundred children hospitalized across both states.

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows children make up about 20,000 coronavirus positives right now.

In South Carolina, kids account for less than 15 percent, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

But with fewer numbers for children, there are more unknowns. And that’s something that worried this family.

“It’s so much that comes with COVID. You have so many symptoms that -- it’s just scary overall,” Alfreda said.

And for 11-year-old Destiny, there was a lot of fear and pain, a lot of coming and going to the hospital, and leaning on the strength she did not know she had.

“Be strong and pray,” Destiny said.

A trait she likely learned from her mom.

“I got a strong faith. I don’t depend on man; I depend on God. So, prayer got us through this,” Alfreda said.

The Satterwhite family says they are now focused on recovery while doctors use their case to help gather more data on COVID-19′s effect in kids.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurants struggle as events are canceled

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

AU to open Post COVID-19 Clinic

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Family shares 11-year-old's COVID-19 experience

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Columbia County schools reports COVID-19 cases

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Did this really happen?: Family grieve loss of son in car crash

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Latest News

Business

Restaurants feel the heat as COVID causes more Augusta events to cancel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
With the cancellation of two major events in our area, the pandemic’s effects are still continuing to take a toll on local restaurants.

News

Columbia County details COVID cases in school district

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Columbia County School District is updating parents of students in the district when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

News

‘He was growing into being a fine young man’: Family reels from teen’s loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
A cross with Andrew, Bailey, and Matthew’s names on it sits, surrounded by roses. A memorial on the road where the three teenagers lost their lives in a car crash two days ago.

News

Artist’s secret to James Brown mural in downtown Augusta: ‘Keep it funky'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
If you’ve been around downtown Augusta lately, you’ve seen the new mural dedicated to the Godfather of Soul. Now meet the man behind it.

News

Learn about the James Brown mural and the man behind it

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cole Phail, the artist creating the James Brown mural in downtown Augusta, is clearly in his element when he picks up a paintbrush.