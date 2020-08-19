Advertisement

Authorities working at scene where gunshots reportedly fired into Augusta home

Omaha Police crime scene
Omaha Police crime scene(WOWT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatchers confirmed that authorities are at the scene of an incident where gunshots were fired into a home.

Dispatchers said Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies were still at the scene around 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Higdon Street.

The incident apparently happened some time earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.

