Augusta veterans hospital holding virtual hiring event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses during a virtual hiring event through Sunday.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs invites registered nurses and licensed practical nurses to apply. Positions available include spinal cord, ED, ICU, medical/surgery, mental health, medical rehabilitation, surgical clinic, primary care and more.

Intermittent registered nurse positions also available.

To apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/576138200

For more information, contact nurse recruiter Phoebe Burda at 706-733-0188, ext. 2440

