AU could open ‘post-COVID’ clinic for those dealing with issues after virus

Issues for those who have already won the battle against COVID-19 are prevalent enough that Augusta University Health could soon open what they’re calling a “post-COVID” clinic.
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Issues for those who have already won the battle against COVID-19 are prevalent enough that Augusta University Health could soon open what they’re calling a “post-COVID” clinic.

According to AU Health infectious disease expert Dr. Jose Vazquez, 60 to 80 percent of COVID patients in general experience some sort of longer-term issues due to the virus. It could be anyone with mild symptoms to severe. 

As a result, Vazquez says the hospital is looking into serving those still dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19 with their own clinic.

Anyone recovering from COVID could go and be referred to a specialist in order to be treated for their issues.

