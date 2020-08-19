2020 Masters merchandise expected to be hot commodity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters will go on this year without patrons. Badge holders can expect to hear from the National about how to shop for 2020 apparel soon,creating one of the most unique collectors items out there.

The exclusivity of Masters branded apparel and any memorabilia already makes masters merchandise a hot commodity for collectors. Trends and Traditions on Washington Road gets most of their stock from members and estate sales. The secondary market is always a lucrative one. Years where Tiger Woods has won have been especially good for business.

It is not yet known how ticket and badge holders will be able to access Masters goods from the 2020 tournament, but Trends and Traditions owner Scott Shepherd is already expecting this to be a year unlike any other.

“I think it’s going to be real good because you’re not going to have the stuff. Usually every year you’ve got 40,000 people here and we’re not going to have that. So I think the stuff for this year is going to be a whole lot more wanted by people” said Shepherd.

