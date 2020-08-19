200+ applications submitted for exception to host event with more than 250 people

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In South Carolina, an executive order prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people. However, there is an event exception process where hosts can request approval to have an event with more than 250 people.

The requests can be submitted on the South Carolina Department of Commerce website.

So far there have been at least 210 requests submitted statewide. It appears that some of the requests are duplicates. If people are denied, then they can resubmit with new information and updated safety guidelines.

The website states the events will be required to demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols.

Organizers with Warfare MMA Charleston were approved to host a MMA fight at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on September 12. They say the event was postponed twice due to the coronavirus. Organizers say it’s the first MMA event in the area in about six years.

“It wasn’t if it was going to be done it was when it was going to be done,” Promoter for Warfare MMA Charleston, Michael Miletti said. "

The Department of Commerce says they are in consultation with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. They say they are relying on the applicant's representation in making a determination for event approval.

Warfare MMA Charleston employee CJ Westfall says they were among the first groups to submit an application to host a larger event.

“We submitted a 10-page letter and a diagram showing the sanitizing stations the markings on the floor required, the temperature checks that are required when we come in,” Westfall said. “So at first we were declined and turned down at first, so we really had to go that extra mile to make sure that we were compliant.”

They plan to have 50 percent capacity for the event which will allow them to have just over 1,000 people.

“Normally with these MMA fights there are a number of procedures in place to keep people safe,” Westfall said. “Even before COVID these guys already have a physician there, there all all kinds of physical tests that the fighters have to pass to be able to be in these kind of events.”

Westfall says he encourages those who are sick or not feeling well to stay home.

Warfare MMA Charleston officials say their safety guidelines go beyond what’s recommended.

There’s some opposition to the exceptions that state is granting. Some people are saying they should not be allowed during the pandemic.

“So many people have been cooped up in their house for six months they are looking to get out and do something,” Promoter for Warfare MMA Charleston, Dwight Decker said.

An approval will not protect applicants from action by law enforcement if an applicant fails to comply with the guidelines they set forth, according South Carolina Department of Commerce.

The request form inquires about social distancing and traffic flow plans, if signs will be posted, if masks are required, if there's touchless payment, a sick plan, and a cleaning schedule among other things.

As of Monday, there are 13 requests to hold an event with more than 250 people in Charleston County. There is one request in Dorchester County and no requests for Berkeley.

Some of the events in Charleston County that are approved include two events at the Charleston Marriott, an MMA Fight, a Five-Year Celebration of the Gaillard Center, a Moja Concert at the Charleston River Dogs Stadium, a North Charleston Athletic Center youth basketball event, a Charleston County Republican Party Rally and a Dog Day Afternoon at Whirlin’ Waters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a readiness and planning tool for event planners and administrators to help protect staff, volunteers and attendees and slow the spread of COVID-19, according to Department of Commerce. You can find that information here.

