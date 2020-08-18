Advertisement

Walmart extends operating hours at nearly all stores in CSRA

Walmart
Walmart(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Walmart is extending its store hours in most of its locations.

It will now change the closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies," the company said on Twitter.

The extended hours have taken effect at more than 4,000 of the company’s 4,700 Walmart stores.

Hours had been cut back since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Walmart website, the new hours for stores in the CSRA will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of the store at 3209 Deans Bridge Road in Augusta, which will close at 8:30 p.m.

The company has hired 200,000 new employees to meet their demand.

