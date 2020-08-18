UNC Chapel Hill moving to online classes after COVID-19 spreads to 130

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are moving to online classes Wednesday.

Just two weeks after the start of classes, four COVID-19 clusters were reported three days in a row.

This happened after videos showed what appear to be students at off-campus parties.

More than 500 students are now in quarantine.

Within the past week, the university says 130 students have tested positive, along with five employees. The previous week, there were just 10 positive results.

This is the first university to send students home after reopening.

University officials are reducing campus activities and are asking the majority of the school’s undergraduate residential students to change their residential plans for the fall.

“There are no easy answers as the nation navigates through the pandemic,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor Provost Robert A. Blouin said in a joint statement. “At this point, we haven’t received any information that would lead to similar modifications at any of our other universities. Whether at Chapel Hill or another institution, students must continue to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as their personal responsibility, particularly in off-campus settings, is critical to the success of this semester and to protect public health.”

UNC Charlotte is pressing forward with on-campus learning.

