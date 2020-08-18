Three Augusta shootings in one day leave three people injured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details are emerging today about three shootings in one day in Augusta that left the victims with injuries.

Here are details of the incidents that spanned from the early morning to late at night.

Blum Street

Deputies were dispatched at 11:46 p.m. to the 800 block of Spruce Street to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, had been shot in the right upper thigh, according to deputies.

The victim said he was unsure of who shot him or why, but it had happened on Blum Street.

Due to the pain, the victim was not able to provide much information to deputies.

However, a deputy found a 29-year-old man nearby who said he’d been with the victim when he was shot. The man said he and the victim had gone to the 500 block of Blum Street to check on the victim’s brother. The brother wasn’t there, but someone came to the window and yelled, then came outside and stated “What now?” and began to shoot, deputies were told.

The two men ran toward Spruce Street, deputies were told. Deputies were not provided with a description or any additional information.

East View Drive

One of the shootings was reported at 11:24 a.m. in the 300 block of East View Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim had been shot at least three times, authorities reported. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

A suspect and vehicle description were broadcast and deputies found the suspect at Broad Street and Milledge Road and he was taken into custody, authorities reported.

He was to face questioning and investigation, authorities said.

Wheeler Road

One person was sent to a hospital after a shooting Monday morning at an Augusta motel, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at 8:15 a.m., when deputies and rescue crews were dispatched to a McDonald’s at 3646 Wheeler Road, where the victim had run after being shot.

This was the scene on the morning of Aug. 17, 2020, outside a Days Inn as deputies investigated a shooting that sent one person to a hospital. (WRDW)

First responders found that the victim had been shot in the arm at the nearby Days Inn, 3654 Wheeler Road, according to authorities.

The victim reported that an unknown male had shot him and left in a vehicle only described as a gold Jeep.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance, authorities reported.

