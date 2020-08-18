Taking the steps to vote absentee in Georgia and South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The November elections are quickly approaching, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever are voting from home. It’s also known as applying for absentee voting.

Georgia

Step 1: Make sure you’re registered.

To vote via absentee ballot, you must first be registered to vote.

Step 2: Fill out and submit an Absentee Ballot Application

To vote by absentee ballot, you must first fill out, sign, and submit an absentee ballot application. You can do this online, by mail, by fax, or in person.

Submit your absentee ballot application by the specified deadline. Absentee ballots may be requested any time between 180 days prior to the election and the end of the business day on the Friday before Election Day.

View a list of upcoming elections and registration deadlines on the Secretary of State’s election calendar.

You can submit the application online, by mail, fax, or in-person.

Step 3: Vote.

After your county elections office reviews your application, you will receive your ballot at the postal address you noted on your application.

Fill out your absentee ballot according to the instructions provided. You will receive all the forms and envelopes necessary for marking and return of the ballot.

Mail your completed ballot. For voters within the country, all absentee ballots must arrive at your county election office by Election Day. If you're currently a military or overseas voter and you post your absentee ballot on Election Day, make sure it arrives within 3 days.

Step 4: What to do after voting

Verify that your ballot was accepted by visiting the Georgia My Voter Page.

For more information, visit Georgia.gov: Vote Absentee Ballot.

South Carolina

Step 1: Get your application.

Get the application online. You must be able to print your application.

OR

Call or email your county voter registration office. You will be mailed an application.

Step 2: Complete, sign and return the application to your county voter registration office as soon as possible but no later than 5:00 p.m. on the 4th day prior to the election. You may return the application by email, mail, fax, or personal delivery.

Step 3: Receive your absentee ballot in the mail. Voters who have applied early will be mailed their absentee ballot approximately 30 days before the election.

Step 4: Vote and return the ballot to your county voter registration office by 7:00 p.m. on the day of the election either by mail or personal delivery. Place the ballot in the “ballot here-in” envelope and place the “ballot here-in” envelope in the return envelope. Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed. Anyone can witness your signature. A notary is not necessary.

For more information, visit SCVotes.gov.

