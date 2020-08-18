Special 6th birthday planned for GA girl with rare genetic disease

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Sevyn McRae was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Gaucher’s Disease, Type 3 when she was younger.

Her family was told by doctors there were many things she wouldn’t be able to accomplish because of this crippling disease, but Sevyn is determined not to let those diagnoses keep her down. She enjoys life in spite of her difficulties.

On Monday, Sevyn was celebrated by Douglas’ first responders and family and friends, and Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk joined in to give her a special birthday parade.

Leading the parade was Sevyn’s favorite officer, Mason Cater. They met and bonded when Sevyn was able to attend school at Eastside Elementary.

Sevyn will celebrate her 6th birthday Tuesday, Aug. 18.

