Some Columbia County residents oppose two new apartment complexes

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans for two new housing projects in Columbia County are getting a lot of push back from neighbors.

One of the developments is off Hardy McManus Road and the other is off Furys Ferry Road.

The main concern doesn't seem to be the fact that apartments are coming, but it's all about where they're going.

Furys Ferry Road is already a busy area. Many who live around there say the last thing they need is low-income apartments.

Columbia County is bustling. Construction is everywhere you look as the county adds 5,000 residents a year.

"With the schools, they are already overcrowded," Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan said. "It would just pour more population in."

Duncan says these proposed affordable housing projects wouldn't help their situation with traffic and schools. The apartments would bring 90 units to Evans Commons on Hardy McManus and 38 more on Furys Ferry.

Developers are seeking state tax credits from the Department of Community Affairs to build.

"If the low-income housing, we'll call them vouchers, are denied, then I would assume they would move on," Duncan said.

That’s where the county comes in. They received notice and asked the community to respond. They got more than 600 comments and plenty of feedback from a Facebook poll. That poll showed 94 percent are opposed.

Woody Bowles is one of the people who are opposed.

"I don't want to see it developed," Bowles said. "Traffic-wise, safety-wise."

So the county told the state in two letters: we vehemently oppose.

"There was an overwhelming concern about the traffic, because Furys Ferry Road, and Hardy McManus are going to be torn up," Bowles said.

Not only that, but they are about to be widened as part of a TIA project.

But Duncan says they did get some support for the projects. Many people saying there's a need for low-income housing. The Columbia County School District has 31 percent of students on free and reduced lunch.

Yet CCSD superintendent Dr. Sandra Sarraway said in a letter to the county any projects like this would be detrimental due to a lack of financing for the school district.

Columbia County sent those letters to the state several weeks ago. Now the state has to respond. It's out of the hands of county leaders for now.

We did talk with the Department of Community Affairs. They told us they aren’t required to take into consideration Columbia County’s letters, but they are very interested in public feedback.

