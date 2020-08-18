Advertisement

S.C. police officer dies from complications from COVID-19

Maybelle Hendricks died on Monday morning. She was in law enforcement for 35 years. (Source: Provided)
By Live 5 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An officer with the Ridgeville Police Department died from complications from COVID-19, according to family members.

Maybelle Hendricks died on Monday morning. She was in law enforcement for 35 years.

Hendricks was the first African American officer in the Summerville Police Department.

“Hendricks had a profound influence on so many she served in the community, as well as upon those who served alongside her,” Summerville police said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hendricks family. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Please join the members of the Summerville Police Department as we join the Ridgeville Police Department while they...

Posted by Summerville Police Department on Monday, August 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

