Mental health and COVID-19: one health crisis has brought on another

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “There are just a lot of different things going on related to COVID-19 that brings about that level of uncertainty and stress,” Constance Wallace, counselor and owner of Positive Outlook Group, said.

A new study by the CDC shows between June 24 and June 30, 40 percent of Americans reported a mental health issue related to the pandemic. And this issue is hitting home for our Augusta residents.

“It’s not uncommon for me to see client after client after client, every day,” Wallace said.

THE LATEST

Wallace is a licensed counselor, and she’s seen 10 to 15 more clients a week since the start of the pandemic. She says the shutdown gave people more time to think, and more time to worry.

“Some of the clients that have reached out, they were able to really just keep going keep busy and avoid dealing with challenging situations that being encountered,” Wallace explained. “And then with the pandemic, with quarantining, things of that nature, that really made them slow down.”

She's also moved all her sessions virtual.

“With some of the treatment plans and the treatment goals for therapy, some of them are well you should get around a group of people and talk and maybe go to a support group, and you can’t do that right now,” Wallace said.

And while this may be a moment of high stress, talking it through can help.

“It may simply be, ‘I need to talk to someone to talk through the changes that I’ve gone through over the last five months.’”

Counselor Wallace has some additional information for those who may be recognizing signs of mental health issues:

Symptoms of anxiety to look out for in kids

"Some things to look out for are tummy aches, headaches, those are some things that kids may not know, they don't know that they're anxious, but they know that something doesn't quite feel right."

Adult symptoms, having less control over temper or responses:

“A change in your eating habits, becoming more startled, being worried, having the same consistent worry going on.”

RELATED:

