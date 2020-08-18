Man literally walked out of Bobby Jones Walmart with five TVs
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man that video surveillance shows walking out of a Walmart in Augusta with five televisions.
According to the report, the theft occurred on August 13, 2020, between 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m at 260 Bobby Jones Expy (Walmart).
The suspect took five TCL 43″ Televisions for a total value of $1,090.00.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2860.
