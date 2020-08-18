Advertisement

Local Girl Scouts will be selling a new flavor of cookie

Courtesy Girl Scout Cookies Facebook page
Courtesy Girl Scout Cookies Facebook page(WVLT)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Girl Scouts in the South Carolina portion of the CSRA will soon be selling a new kind of cookie. 

Toast-Yay is a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.

The cookies, along with longtime favorites like Thin Mints, will be $5 a box next cookie season. Caramel Chocolate Chip Girl Scout Cookies, a gluten free option, will be $6 a box.

The cookie season will kick off Jan. 1 for members of the Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains, which includes Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter and Union counties.

