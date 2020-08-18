Drop in childhood vaccination rates concerns S.C. doctors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says its members are reporting a significant drop in vaccinations for children across the state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the same trend nationwide.

Doctors say these drops could lead to the spread of preventable diseases, along with COVID-19.

Dr. Lauren Matthews at Lexington Pediatric Practice in West Columbia said her practice has seen a drop in vaccination rates among school-age children so far this year.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has played a big role in that.

Drop in childhood vaccination rates concerns SC doctors as school year starts (Source: Jason Raven) (WRDW)

Matthews said: “Families were worried about their safety. We noticed a decrease in well-child visits. That’s typically when children receive their vaccines.”

She isn’t alone. According to data from the CDC, fewer childhood vaccines were given nationwide from January to April compared to that same time in 2019.

Matthews said, “Our concern is that as these children enter the community they are going to be at risk for measles and whooping cough. We saw outbreaks of those across the country as recent as 2019.”

She said a measles outbreak, paired with the COVID-19 pandemic, and flu could overwhelm the healthcare system.

Doctors and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging families to make sure their children are up to date on their shots as many head back to school.

“A vaccine-preventable outbreak, on top of COVID, on top of flu season, really has a potential to overwhelm our health system,” said Matthews.

Experts say the lack of shots could be because of lockdown orders or fear of catching the virus while at the doctor’s office.

The South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said its members reported a significant drop in vaccinations for children in the state so far this year. About two-thirds of the members they surveyed reported a decline. They said their members are doing everything they can to bring parents peace of mind as they take their children to see their pediatricians.

President Dr. Robert Saul said, "Some are being innovative and administering vaccines in the parking lot, making sure you're processed quickly."

Infectious disease experts said they are also keeping a close eye on the number of students in schools who are getting exemptions for vaccines.

In South Carolina, students are required to be up to date on their vaccines to attend school. However, medical and religious exemptions can be granted for families who do not wish to vaccinate their children.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.