Key deadlines and links for Ga., S.C. voters ahead of the election
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we get closer to the November election, here’s a reminder for voters in the CSRA: If you’re absentee voting in Georgia or South Carolina, you must request an absentee ballot. To be able to do that, you must be registered to vote.
- The last day to register to vote on both sides of the river is Oct. 5. Register to vote in Georgia at https://bit.ly/2CCJnaZ or in South Carolina at https://bit.ly/2Q2Tbya.
- The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30. Learn more about absentee voting: https://bit.ly/34gk7Tz,
