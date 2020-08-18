Key deadlines and links for Ga., S.C. voters ahead of the election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we get closer to the November election, here’s a reminder for voters in the CSRA: If you’re absentee voting in Georgia or South Carolina, you must request an absentee ballot. To be able to do that, you must be registered to vote.

The last day to register to vote on both sides of the river is Oct. 5. Register to vote in Georgia at https://bit.ly/2CCJnaZ or in South Carolina at https://bit.ly/2Q2Tbya

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30. Learn more about absentee voting: https://bit.ly/34gk7Tz

