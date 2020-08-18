Advertisement

IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon falls victim to pandemic cancellation

Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.
Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.

The decision comes “with the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and after further evaluation with local authorities in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the organizers said.

All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon should have now received an email with further information. Any additional questions or those who did not receive the email with further information should contact augusta70.3@ironman.com.

The organizers do thank the athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family seeking justice after man shot during traffic stop in Screven County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
On Aug. 7, 2020, at 9 p.m., it was a broken rear car light that would lead to a broken Lewis family.

News

18-year-old killed in Aiken County accident

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says an 18-year-old was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon.

News

Families grieve lives of three teenagers lost in Walton Way car accident

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
Debris remains, leftover from the car where three teens lost their lives last night, and now their families are left numb, wondering what comes next.

News

Some Columbia County residents oppose two new apartment complexes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Plans for two new housing projects in Columbia County are getting a lot of push back from neighbors.

Latest News

News

AU Health finds an analog way to help struggling COVID-19 healthcare staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
You may have heard about pen pals forming during this pandemic between kids, people in different countries, even nursing home patients.

News

Grovetown residents can still participate in 2020 Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
City of Grovetown residents who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census will have the chance to do so this week.

News

Why kids should get shots before returning to classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to data from the CDC, fewer childhood vaccines were given nationwide from January to April compared to that same time in 2019.

News

Online learning woes, UNC outbreak and other education updates

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here's a quick look at some of our top education stories today.

News

Three teens killed in single-car crash

Updated: 5 hours ago