IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon falls victim to pandemic cancellation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.

The decision comes “with the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and after further evaluation with local authorities in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the organizers said.

All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon should have now received an email with further information. Any additional questions or those who did not receive the email with further information should contact augusta70.3@ironman.com.

The organizers do thank the athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future.

