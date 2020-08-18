Advertisement

Grovetown residents can still participate in 2020 Census

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City of Grovetown residents who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census will have the chance to do so this week.

Volunteers with the Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition Total Count Team and the Columbia County Complete Count Committee will be helping citizens fill out their questionnaire so they can be counted.

Volunteers will be set up at City Hall, located at 103 Old Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown and Liberty Park Community Center at 1040 Newmantown Road in Grovetown from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. both Wednesday, August 19, and Friday, August 21.

Right now, the City of Grovetown has a Census response rate of 62.3%. Georgia’s current response rate is 59.4 %.

