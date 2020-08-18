Grovetown residents can still participate in 2020 Census

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City of Grovetown residents who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census will have the chance to do so this week.

Volunteers with the Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition Total Count Team and the Columbia County Complete Count Committee will be helping citizens fill out their questionnaire so they can be counted.

Volunteers will be set up at City Hall, located at 103 Old Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown and Liberty Park Community Center at 1040 Newmantown Road in Grovetown from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. both Wednesday, August 19, and Friday, August 21.

Right now, the City of Grovetown has a Census response rate of 62.3%. Georgia’s current response rate is 59.4 %.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.