Family seeking justice after man shot during traffic stop in Screven County

Officials are breaking down the details of an officer-involved shooting in Screven County that left a 60-year-old man dead.
Officials are breaking down the details of an officer-involved shooting in Screven County that left a 60-year-old man dead.((Source: WRDW))
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Aug. 7, 2020, at 9 p.m., it was a broken rear car light that would lead to a broken Lewis family.

“Because this may have began with a tail light being blown out, but it never ends that way,” attorney Francys Johnson said.

Julian Lewis was known as a jack of all trades -- not just to his family but much of Sylvania.

“He came out, and said you don’t have that leak anymore. I fixed it, sis. Don’t worry about it,” Lewis’ sister, Urssula Jones, said.

He was working on churches and homes, projects now he’ll never finish repairing. But the Lewis family hopes justice can help with mending.

Former trooper Jacob Thompson cites in this required use of force report: “Assault on Officer” and “Attacked Officer.” Those are the reasons he gave for firing a “Glock 45” into Lewis’ car.

However, the initial incident report does say there was an attack. It only indicates the officer feared there could be an attack. Thompson wrote after a car pursuit, he performed a PIT maneuver, causing the car to spin then crash.

Thompson said he heard the engine rev up and saw Lewis moving the steering wheel in an “aggressive manner back and forth.”

“He was shot in the face and my response to that was just overwhelming devastation,” family member Betty Lewis said.

“Ultimately this is bigger than Julian Lewis and Trooper Thompson, this is about policing,” Johnson said.

GSP policy requires officers to “exhaust all other reasonable means for control before deadly force.” Johnson argues that did not happen here, adding a gun being involved for a tail-light should’ve been avoided.

They’re echoing calls heard around the nation for police reform.

“They’re simply done dying,” Johnson said, “They don’t want this feeling, this tragedy, this shirt making, the rallies, the vigils to have to happen in any other community and it doesn’t have to happen. We could stop this if we wanted to.”

“That’s the only thing I’m worried about -- just give me some justice,” Betty said.

The family has asked the FBI to investigate.

The regional office released this statement, saying they were “aware of the Screven County matter” and they have been in contact with state and local authorities.

“The FBI is always prepared to investigate whenever information comes to light of a potential federal violation,” the statement said.

