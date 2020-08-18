Families grieve lives of three teenagers lost in Walton Way car accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Debris remains, left over from the car where three teens lost their lives Monday night, and now their families are left numb, wondering what comes next.

Bailey Widener’s mother says the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8:00 p.m., roughly an hour before the crash. The next time she heard her name, it was from the coroner’s office, telling her that Bailey was gone.

Tamara Widener says it was too hard to go on camera right now, but she did talk to News 12 for about 20 minutes outside her house.

She told us Bailey was her third of four children. She says Bailey did a year and a half study abroad program in Australia and dreamed of returning there and work in health care. This summer, she was working as a home health aide in the area.

Tamara says all three kids had great hearts and were a joy to be around. She says her family is still in shock, and they're still trying to process what happened.

One of the other victims, Matthew Whitfield, was a senior at Westside High School in Augusta. The third victim, Andrew Clements, was a senior at Lakeside High School in Evans.

The Columbia County School District released a statement saying, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these three individuals.”

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the teens were driving west on Walton Way extension when they lost control of the car and ran off the road into the ditch, hitting a tree.

Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third person died shortly after.

As Tamara and I talked, neighbors came by with food and hugs to show support for the family going through this tragedy.

I also briefly talked to Matthew Whitfield’s mom, and we’ll hear from her tomorrow.

