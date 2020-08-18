Advertisement

Families grieve lives of three teenagers lost in Walton Way car accident

Bailey Widener is one of the three teens lost their lives last night, and now their families are left numb, wondering what comes next.
Bailey Widener is one of the three teens lost their lives last night, and now their families are left numb, wondering what comes next.((Source: WRDW))
By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Debris remains, left over from the car where three teens lost their lives Monday night, and now their families are left numb, wondering what comes next.

Bailey Widener’s mother says the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8:00 p.m., roughly an hour before the crash. The next time she heard her name, it was from the coroner’s office, telling her that Bailey was gone.

Tamara Widener says it was too hard to go on camera right now, but she did talk to News 12 for about 20 minutes outside her house.

She told us Bailey was her third of four children. She says Bailey did a year and a half study abroad program in Australia and dreamed of returning there and work in health care. This summer, she was working as a home health aide in the area.

Tamara says all three kids had great hearts and were a joy to be around. She says her family is still in shock, and they're still trying to process what happened.

One of the other victims, Matthew Whitfield, was a senior at Westside High School in Augusta. The third victim, Andrew Clements, was a senior at Lakeside High School in Evans.

The Columbia County School District released a statement saying, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these three individuals.”

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the teens were driving west on Walton Way extension when they lost control of the car and ran off the road into the ditch, hitting a tree.

Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third person died shortly after.

As Tamara and I talked, neighbors came by with food and hugs to show support for the family going through this tragedy.

I also briefly talked to Matthew Whitfield’s mom, and we’ll hear from her tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family seeking justice after man shot during traffic stop in Screven County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
On Aug. 7, 2020, at 9 p.m., it was a broken rear car light that would lead to a broken Lewis family.

News

18-year-old killed in Aiken County accident

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says an 18-year-old was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon.

News

Some Columbia County residents oppose two new apartment complexes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Plans for two new housing projects in Columbia County are getting a lot of push back from neighbors.

News

IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon falls victim to pandemic cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.

Latest News

News

IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon falls victim to pandemic cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.

News

AU Health finds an analog way to help struggling COVID-19 healthcare staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
You may have heard about pen pals forming during this pandemic between kids, people in different countries, even nursing home patients.

News

Grovetown residents can still participate in 2020 Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
City of Grovetown residents who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census will have the chance to do so this week.

News

Why kids should get shots before returning to classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to data from the CDC, fewer childhood vaccines were given nationwide from January to April compared to that same time in 2019.

News

Online learning woes, UNC outbreak and other education updates

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here's a quick look at some of our top education stories today.

News

Three teens killed in single-car crash

Updated: 5 hours ago