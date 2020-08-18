Eastern Georgia State students return to a changed Swainsboro campus

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Months after learning was shifted online due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person classes resumed this week at the East Georgia State College main campus in Swainsboro.

Over the summer, the college worked on a plan to bring students back to campus while reducing the risk of spreading coronavirus. Among the changes:

Protective face coverings are now required in all campus buildings where social distancing isn’t possible.

Classrooms and other areas have been arranged so students can have adequate space between them.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been added around campus along with signs notifying students and employees of all the new rules on campus.

There is an online form for students and employees to fill out if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who may have COVID-19.

Hybrid classes, event location changes and dining service changes have been made.

Eastern Georgia State College students pose with their masks. (WRDW)

The first students to experience these changes were those who moved into the residence halls, Bobcat Villas. The process was staggered, with students getting a set time to move in. They were only allowed to bring two people to help, and they all had to wear face coverings and observe social distancing as much as possible.

Welcome activities were planned with social distancing guidelines in mind.

Classes began at Aug. 10 at the Augusta campus.

