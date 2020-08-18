Advertisement

Eastern Georgia State students return to a changed Swainsboro campus

Eastern Georgia State College students like these have returned to the main campus in Swainsboro.
Eastern Georgia State College students like these have returned to the main campus in Swainsboro.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Months after learning was shifted online due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person classes resumed this week at the East Georgia State College main campus in Swainsboro.

Over the summer, the college worked on a plan to bring students back to campus while reducing the risk of spreading coronavirus. Among the changes:

  • Protective face coverings are now required in all campus buildings where social distancing isn’t possible.
  • Classrooms and other areas have been arranged so students can have adequate space between them.
  • Hand-sanitizing stations have been added around campus along with signs notifying students and employees of all the new rules on campus.
  • There is an online form for students and employees to fill out if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who may have COVID-19.
  • Hybrid classes, event location changes and dining service changes have been made.
Eastern Georgia State College students pose with their masks.
Eastern Georgia State College students pose with their masks.(WRDW)

The first students to experience these changes were those who moved into the residence halls, Bobcat Villas. The process was staggered, with students getting a set time to move in. They were only allowed to bring two people to help, and they all had to wear face coverings and observe social distancing as much as possible.

Welcome activities were planned with social distancing guidelines in mind.

Classes began at Aug. 10 at the Augusta campus.

MORE | UNC Chapel Hill moving to online classes after COVID-19 spreads to 130

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart extends operating hours at nearly all stores in CSRA

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Walmart is extending its store hours in most of its locations, with all but one of its stores in the CSRA now open until 10 p.m.

Health

Drop in childhood vaccination rates concerns S.C. doctors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jason Raven
If your children are headed back to the classroom, health officials say to make sure they’re up to date on their vaccinations.

News

UNC Chapel Hill moving to online classes after COVID-19 spreads to 130

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reports 130 COVID-19 tests came back positive last week, along with five employees.

News

Key deadlines and links for Ga., S.C. voters ahead of the election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
As we get closer to the November election, here’s a reminder for voters in the CSRA.

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Augusta mayor launches 2020 Census teen ambassador program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis announced a six-week program that will allow teenagers to get engaged in the 2020 Census process.

News

Mental health issues during pandemic on the rise

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Georgia polls could be bare for election as thousands vote absentee

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
Absentee voting vs. mail-in voting has been a hot topic as we approach a busy November election.

News

Voting by mail vs. absentee voting

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Three dead after Walton Way accident

Updated: 8 hours ago