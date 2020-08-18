Deputies on scene of fatal accident near Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of single-vehicle accident on Walton Way at Malvern Lane. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The accident is reported to be near Langford Middle School.

According to deputies, the vehicle was traveling west on Walton Way, left the roadway and struck a tree. Originally, there are two confirmed fatalities.

At 10:23 p.m., officials confirmed a third person had died from life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.