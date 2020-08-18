Advertisement

Democratic convention honors AU nurse who died of COVID-19

This photo of Yolanda Coar is featured in a Democratic National Convention video honoring those who have died from COVID-19.
This photo of Yolanda Coar is featured in a Democratic National Convention video honoring those who have died from COVID-19.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Democratic National Convention honored an Augusta University nurse manager in a video memorial to people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Yolanda Coar died Aug. 9 after developing a coronavirus, devastating family members and co-workers who remembered her as a bright personality who helped heal during a dark time. Her funeral was this past weekend, and she was interred at Westover Memorial Park.

The “Those We’ve Lost” video was produced to follow a speech Monday by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighting 5-year-old Skylar Herbert, Michigan’s youngest coronavirus victim. Whitmer spoke from a Lansing union hall during a convention featuring remote addresses after the party scrapped plans for a traditional convention in Milwaukee.

Coar’s face with the sixth in a slide-show style video including more than 25 people who have died from coronavirus. The video ultimately ends with a zoomed-out view of a face made up of a mosaic of scores of other faces.

In stark letters on a black background, the video concludes: “In Memoriam ... To the more than 160,000 people who have died, including over 900 healthcare workers.”

