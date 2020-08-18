Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Storms expected to develop most afternoons this week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Storms expected this evening as a front moves through the area. Storms are expected most afternoons this week.
Our weather pattern is not expected to shift too much between today and Friday. The cold front moving through this evening will stall across the area for the rest of the week providing a trigger mechanism for storms each afternoon. Highs are expected to remain near 90 during this time frame, but rain chances will be high. With the threat for heavy rain this week, clean out your gutters and storm drains to prepare for excess water. We are not expecting a washout everyday, but there is a high chance of you seeing a passing shower or storm at some point during the day. Isolated areas could get under downpours for too long of time and that’s were the flood risk would come into play.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected each afternoon Tuesday through Friday. Lows each morning are expected to vary from the upper 60s to low 70s.

