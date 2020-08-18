Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Watch out for hit and miss storms through this evening and up until around midnight. (WRDW)

Scattered storms are possible through this evening until around midnight. Most of the rain for the rest of today and tonight will stay near and south of the I-20 corridor. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with storms. The rest of the overnight should remain dry with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Patchy dense fog will be possible early Wednesday, so be careful on your morning commute.

Patchy dense fog could linger a little after sunrise Wednesday. The stalled front will be in play again for late day storms, but it will be weakening, which should keep storm coverage isolated to scattered in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Wednesday should be near 90 and winds will be relatively light out of the southeast.

Patchy fog will be possible again early Thursday morning around sunrise. Better upper level energy and more moisture in our atmosphere will allow for better coverage of showers and storms on Thursday. This could trigger a few flood alerts across the area. The Weather Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding conditions throughout the day Thursday and into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday are expected to be slightly cooler and stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Heavy rain is looking likely Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. This could trigger a few flood alerts across the area. (WRDW)

Highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s again Friday and Saturday. Storm coverage both days is expected to be scattered in the afternoon and evening. Highs look to climb back to the 90s by Sunday into next week. At least a few isolated storm will remain possible Sunday into early next week.

