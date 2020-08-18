Burke County Sheriff’s Office seeking man missing since Friday

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who went missing on Friday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jockelle Gaines was last seen on Aug. 15, 2020.

Gaines may be driving a 2002 gold Toyota Camry.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jockelle Gaines, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

