Burke County Sheriff’s Office seeking man missing since Friday
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who went missing on Friday.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jockelle Gaines was last seen on Aug. 15, 2020.
Gaines may be driving a 2002 gold Toyota Camry.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jockelle Gaines, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.