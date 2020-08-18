Braves OF Markakis goes on IL, possible COVID-19 exposure

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has been placed on the 10-day injured list after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

The Braves announced the move just before the start of their game against the Nationals. Markakis initially opted out of the season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

A few games into the season, the 36-year-old changed his mind and decided to play. He rejoined the

Braves a couple of weeks ago and provided a boost to an injury plagued lineup, batting .353 with six RBIs and a walk-off homer in his first 11 games. Outfielder Cristian Pache has been activated.

