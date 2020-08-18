Advertisement

Braves OF Markakis goes on IL, possible COVID-19 exposure

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis takes batting practice during spring training baseball practice in North Port, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis takes batting practice during spring training baseball practice in North Port, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has been placed on the 10-day injured list after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

The Braves announced the move just before the start of their game against the Nationals. Markakis initially opted out of the season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

A few games into the season, the 36-year-old changed his mind and decided to play. He rejoined the  

Braves a couple of weeks ago and provided a boost to an injury plagued lineup, batting .353 with six RBIs and a walk-off homer in his first 11 games. Outfielder Cristian Pache has been activated. 

