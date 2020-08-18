Advertisement

Augusta mayor launches 2020 Census teen ambassador program

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis announced a six-week program that will allow teenagers to get engaged in the 2020 Census process.

Teen ambassadors will assist with outreach efforts to increase census participation. Outreach will include phone calls, social media, audio/video recordings, printed material drops and more.

Participants will receive $10 per hour for up to 20 hours per week and will be paid from 2020 Census funds.

By involving youths in the census process, the program will allow them to see firsthand how the census affects Augusta-Richmond County, according to a news release from the mayor’s staff.

To be eligible, youths must:

  • Be a current resident of Augusta-Richmond County.
  • Be 17 to 19 years old.
  • Be enrolled in the Richmond County School System as a senior in high school for the 2020-21 school year or be a 2020 high school graduate.
  • Commit to 10-20 hours per week from Aug. 24 to Sept. 30.

Teens can apply at https://bit.ly/TeenAmbassadorAugusta by 5 p.m. Thursday.

