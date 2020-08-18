AU Health finds an analog way to help struggling COVID-19 healthcare staff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have heard about pen pals forming during this pandemic between kids, people in different countries, even nursing home patients.

Augusta University has taken that idea and brought it closer to home.

It’s no secret this pandemic is taxing on everyone, but especially those healthcare workers who have to see its impact every single day. So the university hopes having a pen pal right across the street will make life just a little brighter.

We call them healthcare heroes, and while heroes they may be -- they’re still only human.

“There’s a lot of loss. Loss of friends, colleagues, family, so you have to be able to go home and take care of yourself,” AU Health nurse Mallory Shirey said.

Taking care of themselves can be hard when confronted with COVID every day, so AU found a way for employees to take care of each other.

“It’s basically a pen pal situation -- just like you would have when you were a kid,” AU special events coordinator Ingrid Tutt said.

They’re calling it Paw Pals. Faculty and staff on the university side are getting paired up with faculty and staff on the healthcare side, writing letters, sharing gifts, and sending words of encouragement.

“You don’t necessarily know who the person is, but it’s a really sweet little note in a time that you need one,” Tutt said.

“I can’t even really articulate it,” Shirey said. “They need all of the encouragement that they can possibly get.”

Encouragement sounds good for frontline nurses like Shirey.

“To know that someone else is concerned about you, your well-being, your mental health and is there for you, cheerleading you, and committed to helping encourage you is good. It’s great,” Shirey said.

Signups to participate in Paw Pals go out to faculty and staff this Thursday. While this program is specifically for AU employees, there are several ways you at home can help out our healthcare heroes.

AU asks you to reach out to their patient and family care center for options.

